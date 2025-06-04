Nuburu Inc (BURU) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2025

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 14.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.99M, closed the last trade at $0.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -14.76% during that session. The BURU stock price is -2867.74% off its 52-week high price of $9.20 and 58.06% above the 52-week low of $0.13.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) trade information

Sporting -14.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the BURU stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 41.5%. Year-to-date, Nuburu Inc shares have moved -54.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 89.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) have changed 82.63%.

Nuburu Inc (BURU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.74% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.36% over the past 5 years.

BURU Dividends

Nuburu Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.96% shares in the company for having 369.96 shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 97.31 shares of worth $29678.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.