Now Is The Time To Build A Position In W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI)

W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $247.31M, closed the recent trade at $1.67 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.51% during that session. The WTI stock price is -70.06% off its 52-week high price of $2.84 and 34.73% above the 52-week low of $1.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.

W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) have changed 45.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.58.

W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -13.66% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -9.42% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.82%.

WTI Dividends

W & T Offshore Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 2.39%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.53%.

W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.94% with a share float percentage of 57.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with W & T Offshore Inc having a total of 163.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 8.22 million shares worth more than $17.6 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 5.5968% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 7.11 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.22 million and represent 4.8416% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Funds Series Trust I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 3.01 shares of worth $5.12 million while later fund manager owns 2.75 shares of worth $4.69 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.

