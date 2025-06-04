Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX:UMAC)

Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX:UMAC) has a beta value of 24.78 and has seen 2.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $153.45M, closed the recent trade at $6.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -6.08% during that session. The UMAC stock price is -282.2% off its 52-week high price of $23.62 and 81.72% above the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX:UMAC) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX:UMAC) have changed 23.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.76.

Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.00% over the past 6 months.

UMAC Dividends

Unusual Machines Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX:UMAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.90% with a share float percentage of 5.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unusual Machines Inc having a total of 38.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RATHBONES GROUP PLC with over 42000.0 shares worth more than $54600.0. As of 2024-06-30, RATHBONES GROUP PLC held 0.4034% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.78% shares in the company for having 194.55 shares of worth $1.26 million while later fund manager owns 137.74 shares of worth $0.89 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.