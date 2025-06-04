Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:RR) has a beta value of -4.37 and has seen 12.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $265.20M, closed the last trade at $2.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -3.75% during that session. The RR stock price is -125.11% off its 52-week high price of $5.20 and 87.01% above the 52-week low of $0.30.

The consensus among analysts is that Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) is Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:RR) trade information

Sporting -3.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the RR stock price touched $2.31 or saw a rise of 20.34%. Year-to-date, Richtech Robotics Inc shares have moved -14.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:RR) have changed 5.96%.

Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 249.68% over the past 6 months.

RR Dividends

Richtech Robotics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:RR)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of 2024-06-30, RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC held 0.1556% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, with the holding of over 42579.0 shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55778.0 and represent 0.0611% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 2.13 shares of worth $4.92 million while later fund manager owns 1.03 shares of worth $2.39 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.38% of company’s outstanding stock.