Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) has a beta value of 3.85 and has seen 16.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.75B, closed the last trade at $12.40 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 5.08% during that session. The QUBT stock price is -118.95% off its 52-week high price of $27.15 and 97.18% above the 52-week low of $0.35.

The consensus among analysts is that Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.07.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

Sporting 5.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the QUBT stock price touched $12.40 or saw a rise of 15.53%. Year-to-date, Quantum Computing Inc shares have moved -25.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) have changed 54.81%.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 83.70% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 87.67%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 100k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of 200k for the next ending quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.50% over the past 5 years.

QUBT Dividends

Quantum Computing Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 2.23 million shares worth more than $1.12 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 2.3836% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, with the holding of over 0.62 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.31 million and represent 0.6646% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.34% shares in the company for having 3.3 shares of worth $40.88 million while later fund manager owns 1.65 shares of worth $20.46 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.