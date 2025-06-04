Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 18.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.08M, closed the last trade at $2.11 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 26.35% during that session. The EYEN stock price is -5814.69% off its 52-week high price of $124.80 and 59.72% above the 52-week low of $0.85.

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) trade information

Sporting 26.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the EYEN stock price touched $2.11 or saw a rise of 8.26%. Year-to-date, Eyenovia Inc shares have moved -81.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) have changed 80.34%.

Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -71.61% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.70% over the past 5 years.

EYEN Dividends

Eyenovia Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with over 6.06 million shares worth more than $3.6 million. As of 2024-06-30, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC held 13.0037% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 1.88 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.12 million and represent 4.0365% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 7.71 shares of worth $16263.0 while later fund manager owns 5.38 shares of worth $11349.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.