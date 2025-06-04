Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.77M, closed the last trade at $0.51 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 14.78% during that session. The NINE stock price is -296.08% off its 52-week high price of $2.02 and 13.73% above the 52-week low of $0.44.

The consensus among analysts is that Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 5.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.22.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) trade information

Sporting 14.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the NINE stock price touched $0.51 or saw a rise of 10.53%. Year-to-date, Nine Energy Service Inc shares have moved -54.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) have changed -42.46%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.0 while the price target rests at a high of $18.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3429.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3429.41% from current levels.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.67% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.64%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 143.6M for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of 137.9M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 132.4M and 138.16M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.46% for the current quarter and 1.64% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.69% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 14.97% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.42%.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are SCF PARTNERS, INC. with over 9.09 million shares worth more than $15.27 million. As of 2024-06-30, SCF PARTNERS, INC. held 25.6133% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GENDELL JEFFREY L, with the holding of over 3.4 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.71 million and represent 9.5792% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 609.23 shares of worth $0.31 million while later fund manager owns 274.73 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.