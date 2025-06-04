Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NNE) has a beta value of 8.48 and has seen 5.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09B, closed the last trade at $29.18 per share which meant it lost -$1.75 on the day or -5.66% during that session. The NNE stock price is -64.67% off its 52-week high price of $48.05 and 79.16% above the 52-week low of $6.08.

The consensus among analysts is that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NNE) trade information

Sporting -5.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the NNE stock price touched $29.18 or saw a rise of 19.39%. Year-to-date, Nano Nuclear Energy Inc shares have moved 17.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NNE) have changed 20.63%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.0 while the price target rests at a high of $50.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -71.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -71.35% from current levels.

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 9.00% over the past 6 months.

NNE Dividends

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NNE)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI with over 86000.0 shares worth more than $2.02 million. As of 2024-06-30, CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI held 0.3132% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, with the holding of over 39461.0 shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.92 million and represent 0.1437% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.13% shares in the company for having 798.7 shares of worth $23.31 million while later fund manager owns 708.34 shares of worth $20.67 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.