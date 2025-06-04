Mosaic Company (MOS) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2025

Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.89B, closed the recent trade at $37.49 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 1.46% during that session. The MOS stock price is 0.16% off its 52-week high price of $37.43 and 40.36% above the 52-week low of $22.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mosaic Company (MOS) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.86. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have changed 22.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could drop -24.97% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $26.0 while the price target rests at a high of $42.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -12.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.65% from the levels at last check today..

Mosaic Company (MOS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 41.69% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 39.62% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.10%.

MOS Dividends

Mosaic Company is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.85 at a share yield of 2.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.61%.

Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.44% with a share float percentage of 91.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mosaic Company having a total of 938.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 41.2 million shares worth more than $1.19 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 12.8255% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 28.28 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $817.4 million and represent 8.8057% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 10.03 shares of worth $376.06 million while later fund manager owns 8.83 shares of worth $331.05 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.