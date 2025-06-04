Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) has a beta value of 3.03 and has seen 5.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The MVST stock price is -21.01% off its 52-week high price of $4.32 and 95.8% above the 52-week low of $0.15.

The consensus among analysts is that Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.01.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) have changed 74.15%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.59, which means that the shares’ value could drop -124.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.59 while the price target rests at a high of $1.59. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 55.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 55.46% from current levels.

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 322.79% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.61%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 106.78M for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of 117.79M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 83.67M and 101.39M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.62% for the current quarter and 23.61% for the next.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 9.69 million shares worth more than $4.42 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 3.0715% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., with the holding of over 6.82 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.11 million and represent 2.1601% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.79% shares in the company for having 5.81 shares of worth $20.76 million while later fund manager owns 2.88 shares of worth $10.27 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.88% of company’s outstanding stock.