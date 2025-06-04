Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 36.20% Rise

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA) has a beta value of -0.19 and has seen 6.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.56M, closed the last trade at $27.58 per share which meant it gained $7.33 on the day or 36.20% during that session. The LYRA stock price is -35.97% off its 52-week high price of $37.50 and 86.19% above the 52-week low of $3.81.

The consensus among analysts is that Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA) have changed 409.33%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.5, which means that the shares’ value could drop -5416.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.5 while the price target rests at a high of $0.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 98.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 98.19% from current levels.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 190.32% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.22% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 66.44% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.95%.

LYRA Dividends

Lyra Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with over 12.76 million shares worth more than $3.53 million. As of 2024-06-30, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC held 19.4892% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, with the holding of over 4.77 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.32 million and represent 7.2912% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 47.78 shares of worth $1.32 million while later fund manager owns 19.85 shares of worth $0.55 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.