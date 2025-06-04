Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) Estimation And Forecast

Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 4.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.11M, closed the last trade at $1.54 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 8.45% during that session. The LTRY stock price is -71.43% off its 52-week high price of $2.64 and 85.71% above the 52-week low of $0.22.

Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Sporting 8.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the LTRY stock price touched $1.54 or saw a rise of 21.03%. Year-to-date, Lottery.com Inc shares have moved 218.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY) have changed 74.98%.

Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 373.77% over the past 6 months.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD with over 13.0 shares worth more than $12.0. As of 2024-06-30, QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD held 0.0002% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 49.36 shares of worth $76020.0 while later fund manager owns 42.58 shares of worth $65565.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.