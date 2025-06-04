Loop Industries Inc (LOOP) Shares Are Up 22.92% YTD

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 3.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.39M, closed the recent trade at $1.48 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 18.00% during that session. The LOOP stock price is -81.76% off its 52-week high price of $2.69 and 42.57% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 72030.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 37.96K shares.

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) have changed 37.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 22.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.67% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $3.0 while the price target rests at a high of $3.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -102.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -102.7% from the levels at last check today..

Loop Industries Inc (LOOP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -0.34% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.72% over the past 5 years.

LOOP Dividends

Loop Industries Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.85% with a share float percentage of 30.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Loop Industries Inc having a total of 31.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 0.34 million shares worth more than $0.72 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 0.7198% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CI PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC, with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.52 million and represent 0.5214% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.98% shares in the company for having 332.49 shares of worth $0.48 million while later fund manager owns 131.57 shares of worth $0.19 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.

