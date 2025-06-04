Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $154.83M, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.95% during that session. The LCTX stock price is -69.12% off its 52-week high price of $1.15 and 45.59% above the 52-week low of $0.37.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) trade information

Sporting 1.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the LCTX stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 2.16%. Year-to-date, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 34.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) have changed 38.17%.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 19.20% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.93% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -9.73% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.01%.

LCTX Dividends

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with over 41.67 million shares worth more than $41.55 million. As of 2024-06-30, BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC held 22.0675% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 9.56 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.53 million and represent 5.0629% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.00% shares in the company for having 4.57 shares of worth $3.1 million while later fund manager owns 4.42 shares of worth $2.99 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.