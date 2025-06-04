KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.87% Stock Price Loss

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 2.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $340.26M, closed the recent trade at $1.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.87% during that session. The KULR stock price is -381.58% off its 52-week high price of $5.49 and 82.46% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.65 million shares.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) have changed -10.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.98.

KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -1.72% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.62% over the past 5 years.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.54% with a share float percentage of 10.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KULR Technology Group Inc having a total of 106.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 4.85 million shares worth more than $1.92 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 2.6741% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, with the holding of over 1.08 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.43 million and represent 0.5931% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 5.67% shares in the company for having 5.35 shares of worth $6.08 million while later fund manager owns 2.92 shares of worth $3.31 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.09% of company’s outstanding stock.