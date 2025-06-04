Klaviyo Inc (KVYO)’s -0.15% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.36B, closed the recent trade at $33.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.15% during that session. The KVYO stock price is -46.08% off its 52-week high price of $49.55 and 37.32% above the 52-week low of $21.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.52. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.13.

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) have changed 8.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.09% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $32.0 while the price target rests at a high of $45.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -32.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.66% from the levels at last check today..

Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.67% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.25%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 278.57M for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of 289.68M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 222.21M and 235.09M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.36% for the current quarter and 25.25% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 12.85% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.87%.

KVYO Dividends

Klaviyo Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.28% with a share float percentage of 100.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Klaviyo Inc having a total of 291.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SUMMIT PARTNERS L P with over 47.74 million shares worth more than $1.19 billion. As of 2024-06-30, SUMMIT PARTNERS L P held 17.9958% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 6.95 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $172.89 million and represent 2.6183% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 2.57 shares of worth $87.52 million while later fund manager owns 2.39 shares of worth $81.51 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.52% of company’s outstanding stock.