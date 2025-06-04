K Wave Media Ltd (KWM) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

K Wave Media Ltd (NASDAQ:KWM) has a beta value of -1.50 and has seen 81.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $319.35M, closed the recent trade at $5.05 per share which meant it gained $3.13 on the day or 162.99% during that session. The KWM stock price is -313.66% off its 52-week high price of $20.89 and 69.9% above the 52-week low of $1.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 109.28K shares.

K Wave Media Ltd (NASDAQ:KWM) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of K Wave Media Ltd (NASDAQ:KWM) have changed -28.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 20865.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

K Wave Media Ltd (KWM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.47% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -504.24% over the past 5 years.

KWM Dividends

K Wave Media Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

K Wave Media Ltd (NASDAQ:KWM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.40% with a share float percentage of 0.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with K Wave Media Ltd having a total of 3.0 institutions that hold shares in the company.