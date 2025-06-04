Investors In Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) Will Start Making Money Again

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:JYD) has a beta value of -3.02 and has seen 1.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The JYD stock price is -3536.36% off its 52-week high price of $8.00 and 59.09% above the 52-week low of $0.09.

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:JYD) trade information

Sporting 0.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the JYD stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 6.38%. Year-to-date, Jayud Global Logistics Ltd shares have moved -93.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:JYD) have changed -4.45%.

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.96% over the past 6 months.

JYD Dividends

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:JYD)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 53294.0 shares worth more than $29365.0. As of 2024-06-30, HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC held 0.2496% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, with the holding of over 16641.0 shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9169.0 and represent 0.0779% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 69.5 shares of worth $15220.0 while later fund manager owns 51.58 shares of worth $11295.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.