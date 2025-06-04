Investors In Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) Will Start Making Money Again

Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE:WTRG) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.52B, closed the recent trade at $37.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.92 on the day or -2.39% during that session. The WTRG stock price is -11.32% off its 52-week high price of $41.78 and 11.59% above the 52-week low of $33.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.58. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE:WTRG) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE:WTRG) have changed -8.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.33% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $39.0 while the price target rests at a high of $42.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -11.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.92% from the levels at last check today..

Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.25% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.84% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 6.49% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.60%.

WTRG Dividends

Essential Utilities Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.30 at a share yield of 3.47%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.66%.

Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE:WTRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.73% with a share float percentage of 82.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Essential Utilities Inc having a total of 935.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 30.83 million shares worth more than $1.15 billion. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 11.2689% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 27.82 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.04 billion and represent 10.1699% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 8.64 shares of worth $324.58 million while later fund manager owns 8.18 shares of worth $307.24 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.92% of company’s outstanding stock.