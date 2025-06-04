Investor Trust Slackened After Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) Shares Gained By $0.05

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.74M, closed the recent trade at $2.37 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.16% during that session. The SPWH stock price is -78.06% off its 52-week high price of $4.22 and 61.18% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.09.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) have changed 40.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.75% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $2.0 while the price target rests at a high of $17.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -617.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.61% from the levels at last check today..

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 10.75% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.56%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 289.82M for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of 329.31M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 288.73M and 324.26M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.38% for the current quarter and 0.56% for the next.

SPWH Dividends

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Jun-02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.62% with a share float percentage of 67.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc having a total of 85.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 5.27 million shares worth more than $12.69 million. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 14.0199% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, with the holding of over 3.39 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.16 million and represent 9.0148% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 1.12 shares of worth $2.67 million while later fund manager owns 542.91 shares of worth $1.3 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.