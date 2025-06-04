Investor Trust Slackened After Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) Shares Gained By $0.05

EVTL

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.74M, closed the recent trade at $2.37 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.16% during that session. The SPWH stock price is -78.06% off its 52-week high price of $4.22 and 61.18% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.09.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) have changed 40.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.75% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $2.0 while the price target rests at a high of $17.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -617.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.61% from the levels at last check today..

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 10.75% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.56%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 289.82M for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of 329.31M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 288.73M and 324.26M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.38% for the current quarter and 0.56% for the next.

SPWH Dividends

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Jun-02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.62% with a share float percentage of 67.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc having a total of 85.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 5.27 million shares worth more than $12.69 million. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 14.0199% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, with the holding of over 3.39 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.16 million and represent 9.0148% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 1.12 shares of worth $2.67 million while later fund manager owns 542.91 shares of worth $1.3 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.