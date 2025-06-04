Investor Confidence Shakens After CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ: CRWV) Share Prices Gain $30.28

CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV) has seen 52.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.23B, closed the last trade at $150.48 per share which meant it gained $30.28 on the day or 25.19% during that session. The CRWV stock price is 13.1% off its 52-week high price of $130.76 and 77.73% above the 52-week low of $33.51.

CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV) have changed 191.80%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53, which means that the shares’ value could drop -183.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36.0 while the price target rests at a high of $85.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 43.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 76.08% from current levels.

CRWV Dividends

CoreWeave Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Contrafund and Fidelity Contrafund-Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 1.58 shares of worth $237.77 million while later fund manager owns 1.05 shares of worth $158.03 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.