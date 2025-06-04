Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) Share Prices Gained By $0.69

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) has a beta value of 4.11 and has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $127.88M, closed the last trade at $5.63 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 13.97% during that session. The FCEL stock price is -448.85% off its 52-week high price of $30.90 and 36.41% above the 52-week low of $3.58.

The consensus among analysts is that Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.22. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -1.38.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Sporting 13.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the FCEL stock price touched $5.63 or saw a rise of 3.76%. Year-to-date, Fuelcell Energy Inc shares have moved -37.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) have changed 39.53%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37.2 while the price target rests at a high of $172.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2963.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -560.75% from current levels.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -47.77% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.99%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 32.42M for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of 55.34M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 22.42M and 23.7M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 44.60% for the current quarter and 34.99% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.19% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 27.53% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.42%.

FCEL Dividends

Fuelcell Energy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 34.36 million shares worth more than $21.95 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 0.2082% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 33.26 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.25 million and represent 0.2015% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 614.85 shares of worth $3.46 million while later fund manager owns 528.62 shares of worth $2.98 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.33% of company’s outstanding stock.