Investor Confidence Is Shaken After BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) Share Prices Gained By $0.02

BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.77B, closed the recent trade at $3.61 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.42% during that session. The BRFS stock price is -34.35% off its 52-week high price of $4.85 and 17.17% above the 52-week low of $2.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.67. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.08.

BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) have changed -3.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.86% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $3.1 while the price target rests at a high of $5.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -38.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.13% from the levels at last check today..

BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -12.34% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.64%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 15.42B for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of 16.06B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 14.93B and 15.52B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.31% for the current quarter and 7.64% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.32% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -7.44% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.14%.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.00 at a share yield of 0.00%.

BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.70% with a share float percentage of 10.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BRF S.A. ADR having a total of 146.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD with over 17.72 million shares worth more than $72.1 million. As of 2024-06-30, POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD held 1.0634% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, with the holding of over 9.22 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.53 million and represent 0.5536% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Global & Intl Fd.s-Macquarie Emerging Markets Fd. and Old Westbury Funds Inc-Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund . As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 6.85 shares of worth $24.67 million while later fund manager owns 2.78 shares of worth $9.99 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.