Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.02

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) has a beta value of 18.80 and has seen 5.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $116.14M, closed the last trade at $7.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.28% during that session. The ASST stock price is -91.71% off its 52-week high price of $13.42 and 95.14% above the 52-week low of $0.34.

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) trade information

Sporting -0.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the ASST stock price touched $7.00 or saw a rise of 18.03%. Year-to-date, Asset Entities Inc shares have moved 1327.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) have changed 1020.00%.

Asset Entities Inc (ASST) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1288.89% over the past 6 months.

ASST Dividends

Asset Entities Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 26.37 shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 3.99 shares of worth $27923.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.