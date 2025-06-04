Investor Confidence Dwindles After TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Shares Gain By About 0.23

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 4.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.56B, closed the last trade at $4.21 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 5.78% during that session. The TMC stock price is -22.57% off its 52-week high price of $5.16 and 82.9% above the 52-week low of $0.72.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) have changed 41.28%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.25 while the price target rests at a high of $6.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -48.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -48.46% from current levels.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 400.65% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -317.80% over the past 5 years.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are FIRST MANHATTAN CO. LLC. with over 7.6 million shares worth more than $10.26 million. As of 2024-06-30, FIRST MANHATTAN CO. LLC. held 2.3693% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., with the holding of over 2.28 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.07 million and represent 0.7098% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR INDEX SHARES FUNDS-SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 299.14 shares of worth $1.26 million while later fund manager owns 184.17 shares of worth $0.78 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.