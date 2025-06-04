Investor Confidence Dwindles After Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) Shares Gain By About 0.12

Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $945.63M, closed the recent trade at $8.49 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 1.49% during that session. The KSS stock price is -192.46% off its 52-week high price of $24.83 and 28.86% above the 52-week low of $6.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kohl’s Corp (KSS) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.53. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.41.

Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS) have changed 20.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 57.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.63% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $8.0 while the price target rests at a high of $11.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -29.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.77% from the levels at last check today..

Kohl’s Corp (KSS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.26% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.26%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 3.37B for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of 3.37B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 3.52B and 3.51B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.36% for the current quarter and -4.26% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.96% over the past 5 years.

KSS Dividends

Kohl’s Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.62 at a share yield of 19.13%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 7.28%.

Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.33% with a share float percentage of 111.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kohl’s Corp having a total of 455.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 17.65 million shares worth more than $405.86 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 15.9042% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 11.95 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $274.77 million and represent 10.7673% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and American Century ETF Trust-Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.05% shares in the company for having 6.73 shares of worth $57.72 million while later fund manager owns 3.94 shares of worth $33.82 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.54% of company’s outstanding stock.