International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM) has a beta value of 0.38 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $206.42M, closed the last trade at $0.99 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 17.81% during that session. The THM stock price is 4.04% off its 52-week high price of $0.95 and 59.6% above the 52-week low of $0.40.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM) trade information

Sporting 17.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the THM stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 9.17%. Year-to-date, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd shares have moved 118.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM) have changed 47.02%.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 116.34% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.47% over the past 5 years.

THM Dividends

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are PAULSON & CO. INC. with over 64.2 million shares worth more than $31.74 million. As of 2024-06-30, PAULSON & CO. INC. held 32.2637% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SPROTT INC., with the holding of over 25.46 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.64 million and represent 12.7927% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Funds Trust-Sprott Gold Equity Fund and ADVISORS’ INNER CIRCLE FUND II-KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 10.34% shares in the company for having 21.49 shares of worth $21.34 million while later fund manager owns 6.55 shares of worth $6.5 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.15% of company’s outstanding stock.