International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.96B, closed the recent trade at $14.65 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.69% during that session. The IGT stock price is -64.71% off its 52-week high price of $24.13 and 5.73% above the 52-week low of $13.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.43. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have changed -12.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.89% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $20.0 while the price target rests at a high of $25.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -70.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -36.52% from the levels at last check today..

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.82% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 20.72% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.22%.

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLC is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 5.46%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.51%.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.88% with a share float percentage of 90.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Game Technology PLC having a total of 314.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with over 8.18 million shares worth more than $167.37 million. As of 2024-06-30, LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC held 4.0699% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, with the holding of over 7.74 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $158.43 million and represent 3.8525% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS SERIES TRUST XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.27% shares in the company for having 4.52 shares of worth $66.52 million while later fund manager owns 3.06 shares of worth $44.96 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.53% of company’s outstanding stock.