Inotiv Inc (NOTV) Shares Are Up 51.79% So Far This Year

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV) has a beta value of 4.10 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $101.69M, closed the last trade at $2.96 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 9.23% during that session. The NOTV stock price is -118.92% off its 52-week high price of $6.48 and 61.15% above the 52-week low of $1.15.

The consensus among analysts is that Inotiv Inc (NOTV) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

Sporting 9.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the NOTV stock price touched $2.96 or saw a rise of 3.9%. Year-to-date, Inotiv Inc shares have moved -28.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV) have changed 45.81%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.0 while the price target rests at a high of $6.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -102.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -102.7% from current levels.

Inotiv Inc (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -16.38% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -122.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 56.96% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 77.15%.

NOTV Dividends

Inotiv Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 1.05 million shares worth more than $1.75 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 4.0496% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, with the holding of over 0.3 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.49 million and represent 1.1372% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.50% shares in the company for having 858.28 shares of worth $2.54 million while later fund manager owns 404.31 shares of worth $1.2 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.