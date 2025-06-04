Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) has a beta value of 0.30 and has seen 1.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.82M, closed the last trade at $2.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -18.85% during that session. The IMMX stock price is -28.44% off its 52-week high price of $2.71 and 40.28% above the 52-week low of $1.26.

The consensus among analysts is that Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.21.

Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

Sporting -18.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the IMMX stock price touched $2.11 or saw a rise of 29.67%. Year-to-date, Immix Biopharma Inc shares have moved -4.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) have changed 0.72%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.0 while the price target rests at a high of $7.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -231.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -231.75% from current levels.

Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 7.11% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.61% over the past 5 years.

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with over 1.41 million shares worth more than $2.79 million. As of 2024-06-30, AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC held 6.0017% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLEICHROEDER LP, with the holding of over 0.85 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.68 million and represent 3.6266% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.79% shares in the company for having 499.29 shares of worth $1.05 million while later fund manager owns 199.25 shares of worth $0.42 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.