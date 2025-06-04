ICL Group Ltd (ICL): What Is Good About Stock?

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.01B, closed the recent trade at $6.98 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 5.60% during that session. The ICL stock price is 0.43% off its 52-week high price of $6.95 and 45.7% above the 52-week low of $3.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 780.76K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.17. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) have changed 2.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.2, which means that the shares’ value could drop -34.23% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $5.0 while the price target rests at a high of $11.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -57.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.37% from the levels at last check today..

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 52.40% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.21% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 8.17% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.78%.

ICL Dividends

ICL Group Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.18 at a share yield of 2.64%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.72%.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.22% with a share float percentage of 43.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ICL Group Ltd having a total of 336.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD with over 44.12 million shares worth more than $189.2 million. As of 2024-06-30, ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD held 3.4204% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 25.77 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110.31 million and represent 1.9981% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund and VANGUARD TAX-MANAGED FUNDS-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.78% shares in the company for having 10.11 shares of worth $70.48 million while later fund manager owns 6.25 shares of worth $43.59 million as of Dec 31, 2024 , which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.