I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Gains 46.09%, Causing Bears To Win

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 3.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $147.62M, closed the last trade at $1.87 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 46.09% during that session. The IMAB stock price is -6.95% off its 52-week high price of $2.00 and 67.91% above the 52-week low of $0.60.

The consensus among analysts is that I-Mab ADR (IMAB) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.04.

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Sporting 46.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the IMAB stock price touched $1.87 or saw a rise of 5.08%. Year-to-date, I-Mab ADR shares have moved 120.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 79.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) have changed 97.30%.

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 96.66% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.36% over the past 5 years.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with over 6.91 million shares worth more than $11.54 million. As of 2024-06-30, HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. held 7.7935% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CALIGAN PARTNERS LP, with the holding of over 3.37 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.64 million and represent 3.8067% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are abrdn Healthcare Investors and abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 53.88 shares of worth $0.1 million while later fund manager owns 43.74 shares of worth $81790.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.