How Will UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) Perform In Months To Come?

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 3.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $230.54M, closed the last trade at $5.00 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 3.31% during that session. The URGN stock price is -314.0% off its 52-week high price of $20.70 and 31.6% above the 52-week low of $3.42.

The consensus among analysts is that UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) trade information

Sporting 3.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the URGN stock price touched $5.00 or saw a rise of 4.4%. Year-to-date, UroGen Pharma Ltd shares have moved -53.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) have changed -56.56%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.0 while the price target rests at a high of $60.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1100.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -340.0% from current levels.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.51% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.39% over the past 5 years.

URGN Dividends

UroGen Pharma Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with over 3.56 million shares worth more than $59.69 million. As of 2024-06-30, RTW INVESTMENTS, LP held 9.661% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., with the holding of over 3.3 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.37 million and represent 8.9621% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Salem Street Trust-Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 991.01 shares of worth $4.96 million while later fund manager owns 382.87 shares of worth $1.91 million as of Feb 28, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.