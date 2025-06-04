How Will International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) Perform In Months To Come?

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.01B, closed the recent trade at $47.38 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.12% during that session. The IP stock price is -27.4% off its 52-week high price of $60.36 and 12.41% above the 52-week low of $41.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that International Paper Co (IP) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.38.

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) have changed 7.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.37% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $59.0 while the price target rests at a high of $60.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -26.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -24.53% from the levels at last check today..

International Paper Co (IP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -19.47% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.96%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 6.63B for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of 6.8B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 4.73B and 4.69B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.97% for the current quarter and 40.96% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.53% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 84.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 58.49%.

IP Dividends

International Paper Co is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.85 at a share yield of 3.90%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.48%.

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.84% with a share float percentage of 95.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Paper Co having a total of 1287.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with over 46.91 million shares worth more than $2.02 billion. As of 2024-06-30, PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ held 13.506% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 40.67 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.76 billion and represent 11.7116% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.59% shares in the company for having 34.79 shares of worth $1.66 billion while later fund manager owns 16.61 shares of worth $792.3 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.15% of company’s outstanding stock.