How Will Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.83B, closed the recent trade at $113.53 per share which meant it gained $9.77 on the day or 9.41% during that session. The HQY stock price is -1.81% off its 52-week high price of $115.59 and 42.74% above the 52-week low of $65.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Healthequity Inc (HQY) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) have changed 24.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $112, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.37% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $110.0 while the price target rests at a high of $115.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.11% from the levels at last check today..

Healthequity Inc (HQY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 11.80% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.44% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 17.56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.45%.

HQY Dividends

Healthequity Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Jun-02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.82% with a share float percentage of 111.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthequity Inc having a total of 614.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 10.74 million shares worth more than $925.74 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 12.3257% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 8.83 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $760.76 million and represent 10.129% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.24% shares in the company for having 2.81 shares of worth $318.87 million while later fund manager owns 2.76 shares of worth $313.56 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.19% of company’s outstanding stock.