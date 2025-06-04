How Will GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc (NYSE: GCTS) Perform In Months To Come?

GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc (NYSE:GCTS) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 2.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.95M, closed the last trade at $1.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.92% during that session. The GCTS stock price is -453.92% off its 52-week high price of $5.65 and 5.88% above the 52-week low of $0.96.

GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc (NYSE:GCTS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc (NYSE:GCTS) have changed -26.62%.

GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc (GCTS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.14% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 129.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 2.26M for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of 6.97M for the next ending quarter.

GCTS Dividends

GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc (NYSE:GCTS)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 0.78 million shares worth more than $4.06 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 1.7687% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 0.55 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.89 million and represent 1.2588% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.07% shares in the company for having 490.16 shares of worth $0.5 million while later fund manager owns 326.76 shares of worth $0.33 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.