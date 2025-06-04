How Is The Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) has a beta value of 2.79 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.53M, closed the last trade at $11.88 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 1.19% during that session. The QMCO stock price is -662.96% off its 52-week high price of $90.64 and 81.31% above the 52-week low of $2.22.

The consensus among analysts is that Quantum Corp (QMCO) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) have changed 6.17%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.5, which means that the shares’ value could drop -58.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.5 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 36.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.87% from current levels.

Quantum Corp (QMCO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.48% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.45% over the past 5 years.

QMCO Dividends

Quantum Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC with over 14.31 million shares worth more than $5.85 million. As of 2024-06-30, NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC held 14.9285% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, with the holding of over 10.25 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.19 million and represent 10.692% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.39% shares in the company for having 166.09 shares of worth $1.97 million while later fund manager owns 86.88 shares of worth $1.03 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.