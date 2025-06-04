How Is The Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 5.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $796.56M, closed the last trade at $7.69 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 7.40% during that session. The NTLA stock price is -266.45% off its 52-week high price of $28.18 and 23.28% above the 52-week low of $5.90.

The consensus among analysts is that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.62. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

Sporting 7.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the NTLA stock price touched $7.69 or saw a rise of 21.37%. Year-to-date, Intellia Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -34.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) have changed -13.01%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.0 while the price target rests at a high of $26.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -238.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.04% from current levels.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.44% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.04% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 19.93% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.01%.

NTLA Dividends

Intellia Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with over 11.6 million shares worth more than $259.51 million. As of 2024-06-30, ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC held 11.9575% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 9.6 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $214.79 million and represent 9.897% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Trust-ARK Innovation ETF and SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 8.19% shares in the company for having 8.48 shares of worth $65.24 million while later fund manager owns 3.78 shares of worth $29.06 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.65% of company’s outstanding stock.