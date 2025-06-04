How Is The Flagstar Financial Inc (NYSE: FLG) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Flagstar Financial Inc (NYSE:FLG) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 0.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.73B, closed the recent trade at $11.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.09% during that session. The FLG stock price is -17.21% off its 52-week high price of $13.35 and 24.85% above the 52-week low of $8.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.19 million shares.

Flagstar Financial Inc (NYSE:FLG) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flagstar Financial Inc (NYSE:FLG) have changed -5.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 50.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.38% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $13.0 while the price target rests at a high of $13.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -14.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.14% from the levels at last check today..

Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -4.89% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.85%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 524.33M for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of 560.05M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 671M and 623M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -21.86% for the current quarter and -14.85% for the next.

FLG Dividends

Flagstar Financial Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 0.53%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.99%.

Flagstar Financial Inc (NYSE:FLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.68% with a share float percentage of 88.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flagstar Financial Inc having a total of 484.0 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 10.58 shares of worth $121.23 million while later fund manager owns 9.81 shares of worth $112.39 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.