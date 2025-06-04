How Is NXP Semiconductors NV.(NASDAQ: NXPI) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.73B, closed the recent trade at $204.76 per share which meant it gained $5.8 on the day or 2.92% during that session. The NXPI stock price is -44.6% off its 52-week high price of $296.08 and 27.68% above the 52-week low of $148.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.53. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) have changed 10.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $229, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.59% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $229.0 while the price target rests at a high of $229.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -11.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.84% from the levels at last check today..

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.73% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 62.74% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -11.23% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.11%.

NXPI Dividends

NXP Semiconductors NV is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.06 at a share yield of 1.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.53%.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.95% with a share float percentage of 98.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NXP Semiconductors NV having a total of 1670.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 25.54 million shares worth more than $6.87 billion. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 9.9979% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, with the holding of over 18.77 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.05 billion and represent 7.3454% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios-Semiconductors Portfolio . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.80% shares in the company for having 7.06 shares of worth $1.45 billion while later fund manager owns 5.45 shares of worth $1.12 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.