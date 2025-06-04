How Is MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.13B, closed the recent trade at $197.34 per share which meant it gained $3.59 on the day or 1.85% during that session. The MDB stock price is -87.49% off its 52-week high price of $370.00 and 28.66% above the 52-week low of $140.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MongoDB Inc (MDB) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.76. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) have changed 14.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $284.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.64% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $160.0 while the price target rests at a high of $350.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -77.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.92% from the levels at last check today..

MongoDB Inc (MDB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.81% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.21% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -28.65% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.04%.

MDB Dividends

MongoDB Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Mar-04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.65% with a share float percentage of 92.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MongoDB Inc having a total of 1013.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 7.09 million shares worth more than $1.77 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 9.6402% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 6.12 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.53 billion and represent 8.3218% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 2.25 shares of worth $442.46 million while later fund manager owns 1.52 shares of worth $299.05 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.