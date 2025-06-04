How Is Hertz Global Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ: HTZ) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HTZ) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 5.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.91B, closed the last trade at $6.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -3.59% during that session. The HTZ stock price is -51.94% off its 52-week high price of $9.39 and 60.03% above the 52-week low of $2.47.

The consensus among analysts is that Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HTZ) trade information

Sporting -3.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the HTZ stock price touched $6.18 or saw a rise of 17.71%. Year-to-date, Hertz Global Holdings Inc shares have moved 68.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HTZ) have changed -7.49%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could drop -12.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.0 while the price target rests at a high of $6.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 2.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.09% from current levels.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 33.77% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -79.95% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 68.03% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 73.71%.

HTZ Dividends

Hertz Global Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HTZ)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are KNIGHTHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 181.46 million shares worth more than $640.54 million. As of 2024-06-30, KNIGHTHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC held 59.2992% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 20.53 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.45 million and represent 6.7075% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 7.44 shares of worth $45.97 million while later fund manager owns 3.35 shares of worth $20.72 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.