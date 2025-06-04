Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) Shares Are Up 305.36% So Far This Year

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.08B, closed the recent trade at $19.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.05% during that session. The HSAI stock price is -22.74% off its 52-week high price of $24.18 and 82.13% above the 52-week low of $3.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.25. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) have changed 9.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.82.

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 140.84% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.46% over the past 5 years.

HSAI Dividends

Hesai Group ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.08% with a share float percentage of 59.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hesai Group ADR having a total of 128.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are LIGHTSPEED OPPORTUNITY FUND, L.P. with over 10.69 million shares worth more than $44.78 million. As of 2024-06-30, LIGHTSPEED OPPORTUNITY FUND, L.P. held 8.2804% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 5.04 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.1 million and represent 3.9011% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and SPDR SERIES TRUST-SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 1.06 shares of worth $20.92 million while later fund manager owns 192.63 shares of worth $3.79 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.

