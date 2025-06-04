Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.43B, closed the recent trade at $4.01 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.71% during that session. The GDRX stock price is -130.92% off its 52-week high price of $9.26 and 8.48% above the 52-week low of $3.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.06. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) have changed -14.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.9% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $3.0 while the price target rests at a high of $45.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1022.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.19% from the levels at last check today..

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -17.20% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.73% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 14.52% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.67%.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.93% with a share float percentage of 71.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GoodRx Holdings Inc having a total of 222.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with over 70.08 million shares worth more than $546.61 million. As of 2024-06-30, FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP held 18.6252% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 8.13 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63.43 million and represent 2.1614% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 2.68 shares of worth $10.89 million while later fund manager owns 2.21 shares of worth $8.96 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.