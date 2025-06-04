Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2025

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 0.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.04B, closed the recent trade at $14.33 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.49% during that session. The HR stock price is -31.89% off its 52-week high price of $18.90 and 1.47% above the 52-week low of $14.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.09.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) have changed -4.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.58% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $16.0 while the price target rests at a high of $22.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -53.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.65% from the levels at last check today..

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -21.78% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.01%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 292.96M for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of 293.91M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 316.32M and 315.42M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.38% for the current quarter and -7.01% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 82.25% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 45.17%.

HR Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.24 at a share yield of 8.65%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.54%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.32% with a share float percentage of 108.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthcare Realty Trust Inc having a total of 596.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are COHEN & STEERS, INC. with over 62.75 million shares worth more than $1.03 billion. As of 2024-06-30, COHEN & STEERS, INC. held 16.8477% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 53.52 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $882.03 million and represent 14.369% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.99% shares in the company for having 14.01 shares of worth $201.17 million while later fund manager owns 11.47 shares of worth $164.77 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.27% of company’s outstanding stock.