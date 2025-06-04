Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:GRYP) Gained 300.00% In One Month

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:GRYP) has a beta value of 3.85 and has seen 3.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $81.27M, closed the last trade at $1.12 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 4.67% during that session. The GRYP stock price is -161.61% off its 52-week high price of $2.93 and 88.39% above the 52-week low of $0.13.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:GRYP) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:GRYP) have changed 300.00%.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 78.94% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.25% over the past 5 years.

GRYP Dividends

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:GRYP)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with over 0.88 million shares worth more than $1.05 million. As of 2024-06-30, HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP held 2.2559% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MURCHINSON LTD., with the holding of over 0.79 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.94 million and represent 2.0391% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Micro-Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 77.63 shares of worth $86947.0 while later fund manager owns 7.02 shares of worth $7863.0 as of Dec 31, 2024 , which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.