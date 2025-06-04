Groupon Inc (GRPN) Shares Are Up 167.00% YTD

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29B, closed the last trade at $32.44 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.19% during that session. The GRPN stock price is -0.03% off its 52-week high price of $32.45 and 76.11% above the 52-week low of $7.75.

The consensus among analysts is that Groupon Inc (GRPN) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) trade information

Sporting 0.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the GRPN stock price touched $32.44 or saw a rise of 1.61%. Year-to-date, Groupon Inc shares have moved 167.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) have changed 82.04%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.5, which means that the shares’ value could drop -9.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.0 while the price target rests at a high of $30.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 7.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 63.01% from current levels.

Groupon Inc (GRPN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 246.58% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.82% over the past 5 years.

GRPN Dividends

Groupon Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are PALE FIRE CAPITAL SE with over 10.18 million shares worth more than $155.77 million. As of 2024-06-30, PALE FIRE CAPITAL SE held 25.8202% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, with the holding of over 3.44 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.57 million and represent 8.7135% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hennessy Funds Trust-Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.93% shares in the company for having 768.1 shares of worth $24.92 million while later fund manager owns 750.51 shares of worth $24.35 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.88% of company’s outstanding stock.