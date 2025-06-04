Graphjet Technology (GTI) Slumps -10.58%, A Loss For Bears

Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ:GTI) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 13.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.51M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -10.58% during that session. The GTI stock price is -7233.33% off its 52-week high price of $6.60 and 22.22% above the 52-week low of $0.07.

Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ:GTI) trade information

Sporting -10.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the GTI stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 46.65%. Year-to-date, Graphjet Technology shares have moved -89.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -42.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ:GTI) have changed -17.03%.

Graphjet Technology (GTI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -96.58% over the past 6 months.

GTI Dividends

Graphjet Technology is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund and SPDR INDEX SHARES FUNDS-SPDR S&P Emerging Markets ex-China ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 79.51 shares of worth $7323.0 while later fund manager owns 600.0 shares of worth $55.0 as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.