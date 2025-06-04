GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 3.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $268.43M, closed the last trade at $1.04 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.97% during that session. The EAF stock price is -143.27% off its 52-week high price of $2.53 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.52.

The consensus among analysts is that GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) trade information

Sporting 2.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the EAF stock price touched $1.04 or saw a rise of 13.33%. Year-to-date, GrafTech International Ltd shares have moved -39.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) have changed 71.76%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.0 while the price target rests at a high of $13.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1150.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -92.31% from current levels.

GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.77% over the past 6 months.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 38.4 million shares worth more than $37.25 million. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 14.8977% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, with the holding of over 22.77 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.09 million and represent 8.8345% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and AMG Funds-AMG Yacktman Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 7.14 shares of worth $7.43 million while later fund manager owns 7.0 shares of worth $7.28 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.