GoPro Inc (GPRO): What Are The Positives?

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.14M, closed the recent trade at $0.68 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.52% during that session. The GPRO stock price is -158.82% off its 52-week high price of $1.76 and 41.18% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GoPro Inc (GPRO) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.67. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.07.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) have changed 15.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.4% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $5.0 while the price target rests at a high of $5.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -635.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -635.29% from the levels at last check today..

GoPro Inc (GPRO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.11% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.67%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 146.15M for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of 211.18M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 186.22M and 258.9M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -21.52% for the current quarter and -8.67% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -94.63% over the past 5 years.

GPRO Dividends

GoPro Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.65% with a share float percentage of 52.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GoPro Inc having a total of 191.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 10.5 million shares worth more than $14.91 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 6.8871% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 7.54 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.71 million and represent 4.9449% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 3.82 shares of worth $2.58 million while later fund manager owns 3.58 shares of worth $2.42 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.